Maharashtra, Hind Kesri wrestler Dinanath Singh joins Ajit Pawar led-NCP ahead of assembly polls

Ahead of the assembly elections, Ajit Pawar's NCP got a major boost as Maharashtra Kesri and Hind Kesri wrestler Dinanath Singh joined the party on Tuesday. He joined the party in the presence of party chief and state deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Along with Singh, several other wrestlers including Hind Kesari wrestler Amol Barate, Akshay Hirgude, Maharashtra Kesari wrestler Akshay Garud, Sub-Maharashtra Kesari wrestler Yuvraj Wahag, Sagar Garuda, Maharashtra Champion Rishikesh Bhande, Mumbai Kesari wrestler Aba Kale, Pune Mayor Kesari wrestler and Sonba Kale joined the NCP.

Mahayuti vs Maha Vikas Aghadi

Notably, Ajit Pawar's NCP is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Their alliance named Mahayuti is in the fray to retain power and keep opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) out.

Currently, both the alliance are making deliberations over seat-sharing. While in Mahayuti, the seat-sharing is almost final, in MVA there are reports of infighting over seat-sharing and delay, as per sources.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Election Commission has already announced the schedule of the elections for the 288-seat assembly. The polling for all the 288 seats will be held in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes and the declaration of results will be held on November 23.

