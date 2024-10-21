Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP releases list of star campaigners, check names here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO NCP (Ajit faction) President Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra is gearing up for the Assembly elections scheduled for November 20, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has unveiled its list of star campaigners. The list includes 27 names, prominently featuring Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar shared the announcement on social media platform X, stating, "To convey the nationalist vision of development to the common people in the upcoming Assembly elections, the list of star campaigners for the Nationalist Congress Party is hereby declared."

Notably, Nawab Malik's name is absent from the NCP's star campaigners list, attributed to an ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) case against him and objections raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As the election date approaches, all eyes are on the campaigns and strategies of various parties, with the NCP aiming to leverage its star power in a bid for electoral success.