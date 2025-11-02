Maharashtra shocker: Dogs found sleeping on patient beds at Palghar Hospital, viral video sparks outrage Maharashtra shocker: Locals allege that doctors and hospital staff are frequently absent during nighttime hours, leaving government health centers without supervision. The alarming video capturing stray dogs resting inside patient wards has further fueled public outrage.

Palghar:

A shocking incident from Palghar district of Maharashtra has once again highlighted the severe state of healthcare facilities in the region. A viral video from a government hospital in Khodala, under Mokhada taluka, shows stray dogs comfortably sleeping on beds meant for patients, raising serious concerns about hygiene, patient safety, and administrative negligence.

Public anger over hospital mismanagement

The video, which surfaced on social media over the weekend, has provoked widespread anger among local residents and patients. Locals allege that despite repeated complaints about the poor state of healthcare services in the Jawhar-Mokhada rural belt, authorities have failed to take any corrective action.

Residents claim that doctors and hospital staff often remain absent during night hours, leaving government health centers unsupervised. The disturbing footage showing dogs inside patient wards has intensified calls for accountability from the district health administration.

Questions raised over hygiene and patient safety

The presence of stray animals inside a hospital ward poses serious risks of infection and undermines basic hygiene protocols. Citizens are demanding an immediate investigation into how such a lapse occurred in a government-run facility entrusted with public health. Health officials in Palghar have not yet issued a formal statement, but local sources say the district administration has taken note of the viral footage and is expected to launch an internal inquiry soon.

Systemic neglect in Palghar’s health network

This is not the first time the Palghar health system has come under criticism. People from several rural areas, including Jawhar, Mokhada, and nearby villages, have long complained about the lack of medical staff, inadequate infrastructure, and delayed emergency response. The latest incident, they say, is a disturbing reflection of years of administrative apathy.

As demands for accountability mount, public anger continues to rise, with citizens urging the Maharashtra government to take urgent steps to restore basic health and sanitation standards in Palghar’s rural hospitals.