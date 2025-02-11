Tuesday, February 11, 2025
     
Maharashtra reports 167 Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases, 7 deaths suspected

Maharashtra has reported 167 confirmed cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) and 7 suspected deaths. Health authorities have intensified surveillance, sealing 30 water plants in Pune. Know more about the outbreak.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Mumbai Published : Feb 11, 2025 7:14 IST, Updated : Feb 11, 2025 7:14 IST
Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

The Maharashtra Health Department has reported a total of 192 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in the state, with 167 confirmed. Seven deaths have been reported, of which one has been confirmed as GBS-related, and six are under investigation.

The cases are concentrated in multiple regions, according to officials:

  • Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC): 39 cases
  • Newly added PMC villages: 91 cases
  • Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC): 29 cases
  • Pune Rural: 25 cases
  • Other districts: 8 cases

There are currently 48 patients admitted to the ICU, while 21 patients are on ventilator support. Meanwhile, 91 patients have recovered and have been discharged.

Authorities intensify surveillance amid outbreak

Surveillance and containment measures have been intensified by health authorities in affected areas. On February 6, PMC sealed 30 private water supply plants in Pune's Nanded village, Dhayari, and adjoin areas on Sinhgad Road that has been identified as the outbreak epicenter. According to officials, it is true that the water samples taken from these plants have not been fit for human consumption, with some containing Escherichia coli (E. coli). Many of these plants had been found running without proper permissions and without adequate disinfection.

High-level meeting to address public health response

On February 3, the Union Health Minister held a high-level meeting with Maharashtra's health officials to assess ongoing public health measures, including patient testing, treatment, and containment efforts.

What is Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

GBS is an autoimmune disorder that occurs rarely, in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system, leading to symptoms like muscle weakness, numbness, and, in severe cases, paralysis. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for effective management of the condition.

