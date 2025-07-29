Maharashtra govt to launch App-based rickshaw-taxi e-bike services soon | All you need to know The Maharashtra government in a statement said that the app-based rickshaw, taxi, and e-bike services for passenger transport will now not be limited to private companies.

Mumbai:

Here comes a good news for the local youth of Maharashtra as the state government is planning to implement an app-based passenger vehicle service aimed at generating employment opportunities for the youth of Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government in a statement said that the app-based rickshaw, taxi, and e-bike services for passenger transport will now not be limited to private companies.

It is proposed to give one of the names, such as 'Jai Maharashtra', 'Maha-Ride', 'Maha-Yatri', or 'Maha-Go', to this app, which will be launched in collaboration with the Transport Department.

"This information was given by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. Of course, with the final approval of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and both Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, he expressed confidence that the said government app will be operational soon.

Minister Sarnaik said that "discussions have been started" with private companies, including 'Maharashtra Institute for Transport Technology' and 'Mitra', to develop the app under this initiative.

It includes all the necessary elements to maintain transparency in the system, and the app will be ready soon.

Through this, special financial support will be provided to Marathi youth. To provide employment to unemployed youth, a loan will be offered at an interest rate of 10 per cent through Mumbai Bank for the purchase of vehicles, as per the release.

This was assured by Mumbai Bank Chairman Praveen Darekar. He stated that, with the assistance of Mumbai Bank, financial support will be available to unemployed youth. Additionally, an 11 per cent interest refund will be provided in the form of a subsidy by Annasaheb Economic Development Corporation, Bhatke Vimukta Corporation, OBC Corporation, and MSDC. Therefore, this loan is interest-free, as per the release.

Minister Sarnaik further stated that the regulations for this app are in the final stage, as per the Aggregator Guidelines of the Central Government. "Currently, private organisations are making huge profits through unauthorised apps. For this, those companies are looting drivers and passengers. Since the government has ample machinery, technology, and manpower, if it develops such an app, it will benefit not only the passengers but also the drivers."

In this regard, a meeting has been organised by the concerned parties at the Ministry on August 5. MLA Praveen Darekar, a technician involved in app creation, and government officials will be present at this meeting, where the government app will receive its final form, the release stated.

With inputs from ANI