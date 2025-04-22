Maharashtra government pauses its order to make Hindi must as third language for classes 1 to 5 The Maharashtra government has paused its order to make Hindi compulsory as its third language for students studying in classes 1 to 5. The information has been shared by the State Education Minster

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra government has paused its order to make Hindi compulsory as its third language for students of classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools. The information has been shared by the State Education Minister Dada Bhuse. This move comes after the Maharashtra government’s language consultation committee urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to revoke the decision.

A fresh government resolution (GR) would be issued in this matter, said State Education Minister Dada Bhuse.

Last week, the government decided to make Hindi compulsory as a third language for the students of classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English medium schools in the state had met with stiff resistance from different quarters, including some opposition parties.

