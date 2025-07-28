Maharashtra government issues social media guidelines for officials, warns of disciplinary action if violated The Maharashtra government has issued strict social media guidelines for state employees, warning of disciplinary action for violations. Officials must avoid criticising government policies, keep personal and official accounts separate, and refrain from using official symbols in personal posts.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has issued a detailed set of social media guidelines for all state government employees, including those working on deputation or contract, warning that any violation could lead to disciplinary action under the Maharashtra Civil Services Rules.

In the digital age where social media enables instant communication and mass outreach, the government noted that the same platforms are also being misused—ranging from the leakage of confidential information to the spread of misinformation and political commentary in violation of service rules.

The new guidelines apply to officers and employees of:

The Maharashtra government (including contractual and deputation-based staff)

Local self-government bodies, boards, corporations, and public sector undertakings

Here are the key dos and don’ts:

No adverse comments on any existing or recent policies or actions of the state or central governments. Exercise caution and responsibility while using social media in a personal or professional capacity. Maintain separate accounts for personal and official use. Avoid banned websites and apps, as listed by the central or state government. Only designated authorities may use official social media handles to promote schemes and initiatives, and that too with prior approval. Messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram may be used for internal communication and coordination. Officials may share success stories of government initiatives, but without indulging in self-promotion. Content about government work can be posted, but not to glorify oneself or claim undue credit. Avoid posting photos or videos that feature government symbols, uniforms, vehicles, or buildings on personal accounts, except profile photos. Do not share objectionable, defamatory, or discriminatory content in any form. Confidential or official documents must not be shared, even partially, without proper authorisation. When transferred, officials must hand over access to official social media accounts in a formal manner.

The circular clearly states that any breach of these guidelines will attract disciplinary action under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979.