Maharashtra: Fadnavis backed me 2.5 years ago, I will back him today, says Eknath Shinde

Mahayuti leaders on Wednesday met Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan and stakes claim to form the government in the state. All three leaders -- Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar -- showed victory sign after staking claim to form the government in the state. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as CM of Maharashtra on December 5.

Addressing a press conference soon after meeting the governor, Eknath Shinde said Devendra Fadnavis recommended his name two and a half years ago and today he has supported him.

When asked if he and NCP chief Ajit Pawar will also take oath as Deputy CMs tomorrow, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde says, "Wait till evening..."

Replying to Shinde, NCP chief Ajit Pawar said, "Sham tak unka samaj aayega, I will take it (oath), I will not wait."

Replying to NCP chief Pawar, Shinde says, "Dada (Ajit Pawar) has experience of taking (oath) both in the morning and evening."

Eknath Shinde said, "I am very happy with the completion of two and a half years. The work done by our government, the Mahayuti government, the three of us and our team in the last 2.5 years is remarkable. It will be written in golden letters in history. We are happy that we took such big decisions..."

Ajit Pawar took a jibe at Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, when Eknath Shinde responded to a media query on whether he is taking oath as Deputy CM, by saying that he (Ajit Pawar) will be taking oath, and Eknath Shinde may take time and decide by the evening. Everybody broke into laughter during the press conference after Mahayuti alliance was invited to form the government.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis was unanimously elected as Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party. A legislature party meeting of the BJP was held at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan here to elect its leader, who is expected take over as the next chief minister of the state.

The BJP core committee chose Fadnavis as their leader. Chandrakant Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar formally nominated Fadnavis as the party's legislative leader. "I nominate Devendra Saritatai Gangadharrao Fadnavis as the leader of the party's legislative wing," they announced.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that they all fought a historical election in the leadership of Devendra Fadanvis and won a historic mandate for the Mahayuti alliance.

"We are committed to taking Maharashtra to the number one position with the help of PM Modi. We should thank crores of the people of Maharashtra that we contested 149 seats and won 132 which is the highest in history. Our allies also won 57 and 41 seats. 7 MLAs have also given support to us so we will have 237 Mahayuti members in this Assembly," Bawankule said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ashish Shelar to be chief whip of the party. BJP's Central Observers for the state, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani were present at today's meeting.