Maharashtra government announces key decisions ahead of elections | Check FULL LIST

Maharashtra cabinet decisions: Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government today (October 4) announced various decisions including the centre of excellence in health in the state, to speed up the works of ten chain barrages on Purna river; irrigation of land in Silod and more.

The decisions were announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Chief Minister's Office's account. "Various important decisions were taken in the State Cabinet meeting held today at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of Chief Minister @mieknathshinde. Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister @AjitPawarSpeaks along with Cabinet members were present," it said.

In its second cabinet meeting within a week, the Maharashtra government on Friday approved a proposal to set up an economic welfare corporation for the state's Jain community. It was also decided to set up financial development corporations for communities like Bari, Teli, Hindu Khatik, Lonari, which are part of the OBC segment, while grants of up to Rs 10 lakh will be given to cultural and educational institutions belonging to the Buddhist community.

In the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, it was decided to waive non-agricultural tax on residential buildings outside gaothans, buildings for commercial and industrial use etc.

Brief decisions of the Cabinet meeting: