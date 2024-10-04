Friday, October 04, 2024
     
  Maharashtra government announces key decisions ahead of elections | Check FULL LIST

Maharashtra government announces key decisions ahead of elections | Check FULL LIST

Maharashtra cabinet decisions: The cabinet also approved a proposal by the tourism department to enhance the jail term and fine amount for those destroying ancient and historical sites.

Written By : Sachin Chaudhary Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Mumbai
Updated on: October 04, 2024 17:59 IST
Maharashtra government announces key decisions ahead of elections, non agricultural tax to be waived
Image Source : CMO MAHARASHTRA (X) Maharashtra government meeting in Mumbai.

Maharashtra cabinet decisions: Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government today (October 4) announced various decisions including the centre of excellence in health in the state, to speed up the works of ten chain barrages on Purna river; irrigation of land in Silod and more.

The decisions were announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Chief Minister's Office's account. "Various important decisions were taken in the State Cabinet meeting held today at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of Chief Minister @mieknathshinde. Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister @AjitPawarSpeaks along with Cabinet members were present," it said.

In its second cabinet meeting within a week, the Maharashtra government on Friday approved a proposal to set up an economic welfare corporation for the state's Jain community. It was also decided to set up financial development corporations for communities like Bari, Teli, Hindu Khatik, Lonari, which are part of the OBC segment, while grants of up to Rs 10 lakh will be given to cultural and educational institutions belonging to the Buddhist community.

In the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, it was decided to waive non-agricultural tax on residential buildings outside gaothans, buildings for commercial and industrial use etc.

Brief decisions of the Cabinet meeting:

  1. Total exemption of non-agricultural taxes in the state
  2. Applications will be invited through advertisement for Chairman and Members of Revenue Tribunal
  3. Government land for multi-purpose auditorium theater at Daund
  4. To speed up the work of Kikvi project in Trimbakeshwar taluk
  5. Name of Mr. Anil Bhau Babar to Tembhu Upsa Irrigation Scheme
  6. To speed up the works of ten chain barrages on Purna river; Irrigation of land in silod
  7. Provision for two years imprisonment, one lakh fine for damage to ancient and historical buildings
  8. Increase in prize money for players in the state
  9. Nomination of 104 more ITI institutes in the state
  10. Sant Bhagwan Baba will implement sugarcane worker accident insurance scheme
  11. Build Use Transfer Policy for Small Hydropower Project
  12. Two companies of State Disaster Response Force for Konkan Pune Division
  13. Assured Progress Scheme under Improved Services in Maharashtra University of Health Sciences
  14. Center of Excellence in Health in the State
  15. Minority Economic Development Corporation for Jain Community
  16. Maharashtra Ground Reservoir Fishermen Welfare Corporation
  17. Vemvatti, Gavse, Ghatkarwadi in Ajra taluka will lay closed pipeline
  18. Population condition relaxed for Gram Panchayat in Banjara, Laman Tanda
  19. New Government Homeopathy College in Sagaon, Kagal
  20. Maharashtra Sea Fishermen Welfare Corporation to be set up
  21. Storage tank at Dongrewadi in Kudal taluka
  22. Economic Development Corporations for Bari, Teli, Hindu Khatik, Lonari communities
  23. Permanently implement silt-free dams and silt-free shivar schemes; 2604 crore approval
  24. To set up green integrated data center parks in the state. An investment of 1 lakh 60 thousand crores is expected
  25. Revision of high-tech mega project plan; Encourage more projects
  26. Empowerment of Upsa Sanchan Yojana at Ralegan Siddhi
  27. To implement underground grazing scheme in villages of Shirol taluka
  28. Subsidy scheme up to one million to cultural, educational institutions of Buddhist society
  29. Will provide viability gap funding for Solapur to Mumbai air route
  30. Medical Officers will be given unemployment allowance as per 7th Pay Commission
  31. Revised Assured Progress Scheme to Employees of Deccan College, Gokhale Institute, Tilak Maharashtra
  32. Plots in Wadala Salt Pan for educational purposes
  33. Increase in household subsidy under Ramai Awas, Shabri Awas Yojana
