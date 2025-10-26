Maharashtra: Father allegedly murders twin daughters in Buldhana over family dispute The tragedy occurred after a dispute with his wife during a motorcycle journey. Following the act, Rahul confessed to the crime at Asegaon police station and was arrested.

Mumbai:

In a horrifying incident from Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a father allegedly murdered his twin daughters. The two innocent girls, aged just two and a half years, were killed in a remote area of Andhera village. The accused has been identified as Rahul Chavan, the father of the victims.

Dispute between husband and wife

The family was travelling by motorcycle on October 21 from their village in Washim district to Ruigosta village in Manora taluka. During the journey, a dispute broke out between Rahul Chavan and his wife. The argument escalated, prompting the mother to leave the vehicle and walk back to her parental home.

Children taken to forest and murdered

After the altercation, Rahul reportedly continued the journey with his twin daughters. Near Andhera village, he stopped the vehicle, took the children into a nearby forest, and allegedly slit their throats, killing them instantly. Following the act, he returned to his village in Ruigosta.

Father reports crime to Police

On Saturday, Rahul Chavan reportedly went to the Asegaon police station in Washim district and confessed to murdering his twin daughters. The police immediately took him into custody and handed him over to the Andhera police for further investigation.

Post-mortem Conducted, case registered

The police visited the crime scene as per the father’s guidance and recovered the bodies of the twin girls. Both bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. Rahul Chavan has been formally arrested, and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the law. Senior officers, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Manisha Kadam, and others were present at the scene as part of the initial inquiry

Recent similar incidents in Maharashtra

This tragic event adds to a series of recent incidents in Maharashtra where family disputes have led to fatal outcomes. In June 2025, a 16-year-old girl in Sangli was beaten to death by her father for scoring low marks in a test. Earlier, in Akola, a man allegedly strangled his 9-year-old stepson and dumped the body in a forest area. These incidents highlight the alarming rise in domestic violence and the urgent need for intervention and support systems to address familial conflicts before they escalate into violence.

(Inputs from Ganesh Solanki)