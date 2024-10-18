Maharashtra election: SP announces 4 candidates including Abu Azmi amid seat-sharing talks with MVA

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: In the midst of seat-sharing discussions with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday (October 18) announced four candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Among those named is Abu Azmi, a prominent SP leader.

Check names

Abu Azmi from Shivaji Nagar

Raees Shaikh from Bhiwandi East

Riyaz Azmi from Bhiwandi West

Sain-e-Hind from Malegaon

Maha Vikas Aghadi reaches agreement on 258 seats

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition is making significant progress in finalising its candidate list. Reports indicate that an agreement has been reached on 258 seats among the coalition’s three parties: the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). However, approximately 30 seats remain under discussion, highlighting the ongoing negotiations necessary to solidify the coalition’s strategy.

The upcoming elections represent a critical juncture in Maharashtra's political landscape, with the MVA aiming to reclaim power against a backdrop of shifting alliances and electoral strategies. As the coalition works to finalise its seat agreements, the focus remains on addressing any unresolved issues that could impact its overall strategy in the elections. Voter sentiment, party dynamics, and the effectiveness of their campaign strategies will play pivotal roles in determining the outcome of this crucial electoral battle.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Maharashtra will go to polls in a single phase on November 20 and the EC said the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

This time, the Maharashtra Assembly election is expected to witness a two-way fight between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP,) Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP - Sharad Pawar and the Congress. In 2019 the BJP, and undivided Sena, coalition came to power in the state.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 results

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, of a total of 288 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 105 seats. The Shiv Sena secured 56 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress won 54 and 44 seats respectively. Other parties that made their mark include the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) with 3 seats, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Samajwadi Party (SP) with 2 seats each, and smaller parties like PHJSP, RSPS, CPM, MNS, JSS, KTSTP, SWP, and PWPI, each securing 1 seat. Additionally, 13 seats were won by independent candidates.