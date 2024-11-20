Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Congress workers attack car carrying EVM after Nagpur polling

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nagpur: People wait in a queue to cast votes at a polling station during the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Tension prevailed in Nagpur after Congress workers allegedly flouted rules and attacked a vehicle carrying electronic voting machines (EVMs) to the stronghold. Police clarified that the EVMs are standby units and not used for polling. The incident triggered a tense exchange between BJP and Congress leaders at the police station.

Attack on EVM transport vehicle

Congress workers blocked and attacked a vehicle carrying EVMs in Nagpur's Madhya Nagpur district on Wednesday evening after polling for the Maharashtra Assembly elections ended. Police confirmed that the EVM from booth number 268 was stationary and was not used for polling.

Claims of breach of protocol

Congress workers alleged that the EVMs were taken to a copy shop to print the form, raising concerns over irregularities in the handling of the machine and as tensions escalated, workers started pelting stones at the vehicle, prompting residents to alert police.

Police response and investigation

Soon a team from Kotwali police station intervened and secured the EVMs and the election officials. The vehicle was tracked to the police station for further investigation. Officers were reportedly assaulted inside the vehicle, although police have not confirmed the charges.

Political tensions escalate

Senior BJP and Congress leaders met at the Kotwali police station and had a heated argument over the issue. Police said they would register a case after investigating the incidents. The incident added to the already strained political climate in the aftermath of the state election, with both parties blaming each other for the violence.

