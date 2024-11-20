Maharashtra Elections: Fate of candidates sealed with 58.52 per cent voting, now all eyes on result day Nov 23

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MIEKNATHSHINDE Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote during the state Assembly elections, in Thane.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections concluded with a voter turnout of 58.52%. Gadchiroli district recorded the highest turnout at 69.63%, while Mumbai City had the lowest at 49.07%. Results will be declared on November 23.

Voter turnout and polling highlights

Statewide turnout : Maharashtra witnessed 58.52% voter participation, with a slow start improving as the day progressed.

: Maharashtra witnessed 58.52% voter participation, with a slow start improving as the day progressed. District comparisons : Maoist-affected Gadchiroli topped turnout figures at 69.63%, while Mumbai City recorded the lowest turnout at 49.07%.

: Maoist-affected Gadchiroli topped turnout figures at 69.63%, while Mumbai City recorded the lowest turnout at 49.07%. Polling infrastructure: 1,00,186 polling stations were set up across 52,789 locations to cater to approximately 9.7 crore eligible voters. Notably, 388 “pink booths” were exclusively managed by women staff.

Major alliances in the fray

Ruling voalition : The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar.

: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar. Opposition bloc : The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar.

: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar. Prominent leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheaded high-octane campaigns leading up to the elections.

Key issues influencing voters

Unemployment and inflation : A Lokniti-CSDS survey revealed these as the top concerns, with 24% and 22% of voters citing them as priorities.

: A Lokniti-CSDS survey revealed these as the top concerns, with 24% and 22% of voters citing them as priorities. Agricultural distress : Rural voters highlighted inadequate MSPs and rising input costs as critical challenges.

: Rural voters highlighted inadequate MSPs and rising input costs as critical challenges. Reservation demands : Calls for caste-based reservations caused friction, particularly between the Maratha and OBC communities.

: Calls for caste-based reservations caused friction, particularly between the Maratha and OBC communities. Law and order: Opposition parties criticized the government over rising crime rates, citing recent incidents such as the police encounter in Badlapur and the death of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Election Commission guidelines and incidents

Ad regulations : The Election Commission restricted publication of political ads on November 19-20 unless pre-certified.

: The Election Commission restricted publication of political ads on November 19-20 unless pre-certified. QR code for voters : Navi Mumbai police launched a QR code-based service to assist voters with polling booth locations and updates.

: Navi Mumbai police launched a QR code-based service to assist voters with polling booth locations and updates. Stone-pelting incident: A case was filed against unidentified individuals after NCP leader Anil Deshmukh was injured in a stone-pelting incident in Nagpur.

Key updates and controversies

“ Note Jihad” allegations : Uddhav Thackeray accused BJP of vote-buying in Palghar, claims denied by BJP leader Vinod Tawde.

: Uddhav Thackeray accused BJP of vote-buying in Palghar, claims denied by BJP leader Vinod Tawde. Cryptocurrency controversy : Supriya Sule filed defamation charges following allegations by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi regarding misuse of cryptocurrency funds.

: Supriya Sule filed defamation charges following allegations by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi regarding misuse of cryptocurrency funds. Mumbai voter count: The voter count in Mumbai crossed 1 crore for the first time, up from 98.95 lakh during the Lok Sabha elections.

