The Election Commission issued a stern warning to the Maharashtra government, seeking an explanation from the chief secretary and state police chief for not fully implementing its orders on official transfers earlier and the upcoming assembly elections on Friday.

Transfer orders are not followed

In a strongly worded circular, the EC revealed that despite the July 31 order to transfer police officers who have served more than three years in their home states or their current posts, the state government has not completed the project. The compliance report was supposed to be submitted by August 31, but the new police chief submitted it only partially while the chief secretary was yet to issue a full response.

More than 100 inspector-level officers remain in key positions

Sources revealed that more than 100 inspector-level officers in Mumbai, as well as revenue officials in important positions across Maharashtra, were not transferred as per knowledge. The electoral system considers these changes necessary to ensure a fair electoral process.

EC’s dissatisfaction and warning

Chief Electoral Officer Rajiv Kumar expressed his deep disappointment over the inaction of the state government, stressing that the delay could hamper the free and fair election process. The EC warned that further inaction would not be tolerated.

Assembly nerm nearing end

The term of the Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 26 and elections are expected to be held before then. The Election Commission is currently in the state to inspect preparations for the polls.

