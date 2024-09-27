'My statement was edited': Jitendra Awhad's wife clarifies remarks on Abdul Kalam, Osama Bin Laden

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jitendra Awhad's wife Ruta Awhad

Ruta Awhad, the wife of NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad, issued a clarification on Friday (September 27) regarding a statement in which she was allegedly seen comparing former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam with slain global terrorist Osama Bin Laden. Speaking to the media, Ruta Awhad provided a detailed clarification over the statement that had sparked political controversy ahead of the highly anticipated Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In a video statement, the wife of the senior NCP (SP) leader reiterated that her statement made during a public event in Thane on Thursday was edited and misconstrued.

"Today's generation doesn't read. So I told them to put away their mobile phones and read. I specifically mentioned 'Wings of Fire' by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, as his journey is truly inspiring. I also pointed out that there is another side to life—why Osama Bin Laden became a terrorist. No one is born good or bad, but he turned out to be very bad," she stated.

"There is a book about Osama that remained a bestseller in New York for months after his death. It's interesting to understand what leads someone down a path of good or evil. My statement was edited, and I am not sure what exactly was altered," she added.





However, the statement triggered significant political backlash, as Ruta Awhad was accused of drawing parallels between Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and the infamous terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

"You should read Osama Bin Laden's biography. Just as APJ Abdul Kalam became the President of India, Osama Bin Laden became a terrorist. But why did he become a terrorist? It was society that pushed him in that direction," Awhad was quoted as saying during the event on Thursday.

The BJP responded swiftly, criticizing Awhad and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction for allegedly defending terrorists.

BJP's Shehzad Poonawala took to social media, stating, "NCP Sharad Pawar faction leader Jeetendra Awhad's wife defends and glorifies Osama Bin Laden, comparing him to APJ Abdul Kalam! She claims society made him a terrorist! Jitendra Awhad had also defended Ishrat Jahan (a LeT terrorist). INDI-Congress, NCP Pawar, and SP alliance leaders have repeatedly defended Yakub, Afzal, SIMI, Kasab, and others too."





Another BJP leader and National Spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, added, "Saying Osama Bin Laden was a terrorist due to society, and asking children to read his biography, is part of the INDI alliance and MVA's strategy to appease their vote bank. Do Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi endorse the view that Osama Bin Laden was merely a 'happen-to-be terrorist'?"



