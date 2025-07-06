Maharashtra: Elderly couple killed in suspected hit-and-run on Pune-Solapur highway Maharashtra road accident: The tanker driver immediately fled the scene following the collision. While bystanders and local residents rushed to assist, Pankhabai unfortunately succumbed to her injuries despite efforts to save her. The entire incident was recorded on nearby CCTV cameras.

Pune:

An elderly couple was killed in a suspected hit-and-run accident on the Pune-Solapur Highway near Bhigwan in Pune district on Sunday (July 6), according to the Pune Rural Police.

Victims returning from pilgrimage

The deceased have been identified as Malhari Pawar (57) and Pankhabai Pawar (50), residents of Ahilyanagar district. The couple was returning from Pandharpur after taking part in the Ashadi Ekadashi pilgrimage when the incident occurred.

Collision with speeding oil tanker

Around 10:00 am, the couple’s motorcycle was allegedly hit from behind by a speeding oil tanker. Malhari Pawar died on the spot, while his wife Pankhabai, who was riding pillion, succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a private hospital.

Driver flees, police case registered

The tanker driver fled the scene immediately after the collision. Passersby and local residents rushed to help, but Pankhabai could not be saved. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Police launch manhunt

Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Mahangade of Bhigwan Police Station confirmed that a case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Police teams are currently working to identify and trace the tanker involved.

Investigation underway

Authorities continue to investigate the case and are appealing to the public for any information that may aid in locating the driver or the vehicle. More details are awaited in this regard.