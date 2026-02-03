Maharashtra: Deputy CM Sunetra replaces Ajit Pawar as guardian minister of Pune and Beed Ajit Pawar died after his charter plane crashed during landing in Baramati on January 28. After his untimely demise, Sunetra Pawar took the oath as deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, replacing her husband.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has been appointed as the guardian minister of Pune and Beed districts. Earlier, Ajit Pawar was assigned the responsibility of these districts. The same responsibility has now been assigned to Sunetra Pawar. An official government order regarding this decision has been issued.

Ajit Pawar died after his charter plane crashed during landing in Baramati on January 28. After his untimely demise, Sunetra Pawar took the oath as deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, replacing her husband.

She will also be allotted the same office chambers in the Secretariat that were previously used by Ajit Pawar.

The state government has finalised its decision on the matter, following which the General Administration Department (GAD) has issued an official order. Sunetra Pawar is likely to formally take charge of her office by the end of this week.

Sunetra to helm four departments

Sunetra Pawar, after being sworn in as deputy Chief Minister, has been entrusted with key portfolios including State Excise, Sports and Youth Welfare, Minority Affairs and Waqf. Several important ministries like Finance and Planning, which Ajit Pawar helmed, have not been assigned to her.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will likely hold the charge of these portfolios and present the Budget next month.

Sunetra Pawar resigns as Rajya Sabha member

Sunetra Pawar, 62, has stepped down from her Rajya Sabha seat. She is currently not part of either house of the state legislature. Sources indicate that she is likely to enter the fray in the upcoming by-election from the Baramati assembly seat, which was earlier held by her late husband.

About Baramati plane crash

A small chartered aircraft carrying Ajit Pawar took off from Mumbai at around 8 am. About 45 minutes later, the plane crashed while attempting to land near Baramati airport. Besides Ajit Pawar, four other people were on board and no one survived the accident.