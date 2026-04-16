Maharashtra: Crucial MLC elections on May 12; Uddhav Thackeray's return hangs in balance

Mumbai:

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections, with nine seats set to fall vacant in May. These elections have drawn significant political attention, particularly due to the uncertain prospects of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders.

According to the official schedule, the nomination process will begin on April 23 and continue until April 30. Candidates will have the option to withdraw their nominations until May 4. Voting is scheduled for May 12, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, with counting of votes set to take place the same day after 5:00 pm.

Term of nine MLCs to expire on May 13

The elections are being held as the terms of nine sitting MLCs will expire on May 13. Among those completing their tenure are prominent leaders including Uddhav Thackeray, Shashikant Shinde, and Amol Mitkari, along with Sanjay Kenekar, Neelam Diwakar, Sandeep Joshi, Dadarao Keche, Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, and Rajesh Rathod.

The political arithmetic in the Maharashtra Assembly adds a layer of complexity to these elections. Out of the 288 members, the BJP-led alliance holds a dominant position, with the saffron party commanding 132 MLAs, alongside 56 from Shiv Sena and 41 from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

In contrast, the opposition appears numerically disadvantaged. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has 21 MLAs, the Indian National Congress holds 16, and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) has 10, with 12 seats held by others.

Allies to determine Uddhav's fate

Given these numbers, the opposition bloc is realistically positioned to secure only one seat, raising serious questions over whether Uddhav Thackeray can make a return to the Legislative Council. The outcome will not only determine individual political futures but also signal the evolving power dynamics within Maharashtra’s fractured political landscape.