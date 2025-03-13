Maharashtra CM Fadnavis meets PM Modi, seeks Centre's aid to develop Gadchiroli as mining hub Devendra Fadnavis said that the Maharashtra government is keen on developing Gadchiroli as a mining hub and urged PM Modi to extend central assistance for the initiative.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought central assistance to develop Gadchiroli as a mining hub. Fadnavis said Gadchiroli was emerging as a steel city following the efforts of the state government.

The state government is keen on developing Gadchiroli as a mining hub, he said and urged the Prime Minister to extend central assistance for the initiative. Fadnavis thanked PM Modi for selecting Mumbai as the venue of the first ever World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, to be held from May 1-4.

"Honoured to meet the visionary, globally loved leader, our PM of Bharat, Hon Narendra Modi Ji in New Delhi. Had a long, insightful discussion on several key matters with him. We have made a remarkable progress in steel sector, especially in developing Gadchiroli as the ‘steel city’, transforming it into a major hub for the industry. Requested Central Government’s support in further developing Gadchiroli as a leading mining hub too," Fadnavis said in a post on X.

The Maharashtra CM also extended his gratitude to the PM for the decision to set up the Indian Institute of Creative Technology in Mumbai. He said,"Expressed my heartfelt gratitude to Hon PM Sir for giving Maharashtra the honour of hosting the World Audio, Visual & Entertainment Summit WAVES in Mumbai from May 1st to 4th."

"On this occasion, the foundation for the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT), on the lines of IIT, will also be laid in Mumbai. The Central Government will extend financial support for this visionary initiative too, and we are sincerely grateful to Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji for his unwavering encouragement and support to Maharashtra!" Fadnavis added.