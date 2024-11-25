Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar says no 'formula' under discussion for CM's post, Mahayuti partners to take decision

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated on Monday that no specific "formula" is currently under discussion regarding the Chief Minister's post. He clarified that any decision on the matter will be made collectively by the Mahayuti alliance partners. Speaking to reporters, the NCP leader highlighted the huge mandate received by the Mahayuti in the recent state assembly elections, adding that the Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) lacked sufficient numbers to even claim the Leader of Opposition’s position in the state assembly.

Asked if any "formula" for the CM's post was being decided, Pawar said, "There is no formula being discussed. We three (allies) will sit together and discuss on CM's post. Yesterday, NCP selected me as the party's leader in the assembly. Eknath Shinde was also elected as Shiv Sena's leader in the assembly and BJP will also do the same. We will sit together and discuss and will provide a stable government," he said, as per news agency PTI.

Devendra Fadnavis frontrunner for CM post

Pawar also said they will decide what formula to work out on the cabinet formation among the three parties. Notably, BJP leader and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is being seen as a strong contender to occupy the top post for the third time, as his party bagged 132 of the 149 seats it contested. Pawar also credited the success of the government’s Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides financial assistance to women, as a key factor in the alliance's electoral victory. On the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharashtra's first Chief Minister, Yashwantrao Chavan, Pawar paid homage at his memorial, Pritisangam, in Karad.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in the elections, winning 235 Assembly seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi managed only 49 seats. The Assembly election in the state was held in a single phase on November 20. The results of state elections were declared on November 23, and the names of elected legislative assembly members were published in the Maharashtra government state gazette vide the ECI's notification. This was done as per the provisions of section 73 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

