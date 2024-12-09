Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis wins trust vote in Assembly with support of 237 MLAs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis with Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Assembly session: The Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra won the trust vote in Assembly with support of 237 MLAs. The Mahayuti successfully proved its majority by majority voice vote on the last day of the three-day special Maharashtra Assembly session.

Rahul Narvekar elected unopposed as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Earlier in the day, BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday. This marks the beginning of his second term as Speaker. He was elected unopposed as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had not fielded their candidate.

Notably, in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections, the Mahayuti coalition ( BJP, Shiv Sean, NCP) put up a stunning show, winning over 230 out of 288 seats, while the MVA could collectively manage only 46 seats.

As per the Election Commission, in Mahayuti, BJP got 132 MLAs, Shiv Sena got 57 and NCP got 41 seats. MVA constituent Shiv Sena (UBT) got 20 MLAs while Congress and NCP (SP) got 16 and 10 seats respectively.

Parties positions in the 15th assembly

Mahayuti (NDA)

BJP: 132

Shiv Sena: 57

NCP: 41

Jan Surabaya Shakti Party: 2

Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party: 1

Rashtriya Samaj Paksh: 1

Independents: 2

Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi: 1

Opposition