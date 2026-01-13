Maharashtra civic polls: Fadnavis holds roadshow in Nagpur, predicts Mahayuti Mayor in Mumbai For the Chief Minister’s roadshow, Badkas Chowk in Nagpur was decorated in a grand manner. The RSS headquarters is located just about 200 meters from Badkas Chowk. Shortly before the Chief Minister’s roadshow, the convoy of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had also passed through the same route.

Nagpur:

Campaigning for the municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra will come to an end today. Ahead of this, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a roadshow in Nagpur. Riding a motorcycle, the Chief Minister participated in the roadshow amid tight security arrangements. The roadshow began from Bharat Mata Chowk and passed through Vividh Chowk, concluding near the Shivaji statue in the Mahal area.

Speaking to India TV during the roadshow, CM Fadnavis said that the Mahayuti alliance will form the mayor in Mumbai.

For the Chief Minister’s roadshow, Badkas Chowk in Nagpur was decorated in a grand manner. The RSS headquarters is located just about 200 meters from Badkas Chowk. Shortly before the Chief Minister’s roadshow, the convoy of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had also passed through the same route.

Elaborate decorations were put up across Nagpur along the entire roadshow route. Posters of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president, BJP’s executive president, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior leaders were prominently displayed. BJP flags were seen fluttering across the area, and several locations were decorated with balloons.

Fadnavis also addressed the gathering and expressed confidence on Mahayuti's victory across the municipal corporations in the state.

“Addressing the assembled public at the 'Grand Road Show' organized today in Nagpur for the election campaign of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation election. The work done and the change brought about by BJP-Mahayuti have been seen by the people of Nagpur. On the other hand, the opposition has never done any development; they are just 'empty talkers'. Therefore, there is confidence that we will win all the municipal corporation elections,” Fadnavis posted on X.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including BMC, will be held on January 15 and votes will be counted on January 16.