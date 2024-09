Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK NCP-SP MLA Jitendra Awhad.

A case has been registered against NCP(SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad in Mumbai for allegedly misleading the public by spreading false information regarding the "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana" and assistance to farmers. As per the information, the case has been filed at Sambhajinagar MIDC Waluj Police Station under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Awhad has been accused of disseminating incorrect details about the government schemes, prompting legal action by the authorities.