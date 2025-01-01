Maharashtra: Four dead, two injured as car hits stationary truck in Jalna district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Accident news: As many as four people died on the spot, including three members of a family, and two others sustained injuries as their car hit a stationary truck in Jalna district of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, police said.The accident that took place on Solapur-Dhule road around 1 pm.

As per the officials, the victims were returning to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after a visit to the holy town of Akkalkot. He said that the truck had broken down and stopped on the road at Mahakal village in Ambad tehsil when the car collided with it from behind.

People who died on the spot were identified as Anita Parshuram Kunte (48), Bhagwat Chore (47), Srushti Bhagwat Chore (13) and Vedant Bhagwat Chore (11). While, Parshuram Kunte, who was driving the car, and Chhaya Chore sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Traffic on the busy highway was disrupted for nearly two hours until police cleared the road. Gondi Police are investigating the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

