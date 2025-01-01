Maharashtra ATS arrests nine Bangladeshis for staying illegally in India, 43 held in last one month

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering India and residing in the country without valid documents. This latest operation is part of the Maharashtra ATS's ongoing efforts to combat illegal immigration. In the past month alone, the ATS, as part of a special initiative, arrested 43 Bangladeshi nationals in 19 separate cases.

The recent arrests were made with the assistance of local police from Mumbai, Nashik, Nanded, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar over the past four days. Nine Bangladeshi nationals -- eight males and one female -- were arrested, an official said.

The accused got Aadhaar cards made using forged documents, the official said. Police have registered five cases against them under the Foreigners Act and other relevant legal provisions, he added.

Earlier on December 27, The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested 13 Bangladeshi nationals for entering India illegally and staying without valid documents. The arrests were made during a special drive initiated by the ATS, an official said. "They have been booked in three cases under the Foreigners Act and other relevant laws. These Bangladeshi nationals had managed to get Indian documents like Aadhaar cards using forged documents," the official added.

Delhi Police deport Bangladeshi mother-son duo staying illegally

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Tuesday deported a Bangladeshi mother-son duo, of which the woman was staying in southwest Delhi since 2005, officials said on Tuesday. The deported persons have been identified as Nazma Khan and her son Naim Khan (22), police said. The mother-son duo was staying in Katwaria Sarai, where Nazma worked as a domestic help. During questioning, Naim claimed that financial hardships forced his mother to migrate to India two decades ago, while he followed her in 2020.

