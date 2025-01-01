Mumbai welcomes new year with traffic violations: Over Rs 89 lakh in fines collected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Traffic police personnel conduct breathalyzer tests on the eve of the new year 2025 in Mumbai.

During the New Year celebrations, Mumbai witnessed widespread traffic violations, leading to late-night involvement of the Mumbai traffic police. According to official sources, police issued e-challans to 17,800 vehicles for violating traffic rules during the festival. Mumbai traffic police collected a total fine of Rs 89,19,750. Of the offenders, 153 individuals were arrested for drunk driving and 2,893 were fined for reckless driving.

1,731 cars jumped red lights

As part of the crackdown, 1,731 vehicles were fined for jumping red lights. Additionally, 868 vehicles entered no-entry zones and 842 vehicles were impounded for speeding.

Other major violations noted

Tricycle riding: 123 challans were issued for riding three persons on a two-wheeler.

Phone use while driving: 109 people were fined for using cell phones while driving.

Driving on wrong side: 40 challans were issued for driving on wrong side.

Dangerous driving: Two drivers were fined for dangerous driving.

Seat belt violations: 432 drivers were fined for not wearing seat belts.

Uniform non-compliance: 200 drivers fined for not wearing appropriate clothing.

Traffic police cracking down on violators

The New Year crackdown by the Mumbai traffic police found widespread traffic violations during the festival. The campaign not only emphasised the need for strict adherence to road safety norms, but also demonstrated the police's commitment to maintaining order on the city's roads.

Also read | Maharashtra ATS arrests nine Bangladeshis for staying illegally in India, 43 held in last one month