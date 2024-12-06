Maharashtra Cabinet: BJP may keep Home, Eknath Shinde to retain Urban Development, says report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra cabinet expansion on Dec 12.

A day after the oath-taking ceremony, fresh reports emerged on Friday that the Devendra Fadnavis government's first cabinet expansion in Maharashtra will likely occur either on December 11 or 12. Sources said December 12 is likely to be the final date for the cabinet expansion.

Maharashtra has a total of 43 Council of Ministers including the Chief Minister in which the BJP has 21 signatures of the Chief Minister. Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde has 12 and Ajit Pawar can get 10 ministerial posts with NCP. When the Cabinet is expanded, around 30 to 32 MLAs can be sworn in as ministers and be given a place in the Council of Ministers.

Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Check who might keep what

The BJP might keep the Ministry of Home Affairs, Law and Justice, Construction, Energy, Courtesy, Irrigation, Village Development, Tourism, Revenue, Skill Development, General Administration, Tribal.

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena might keep Urban Development, Excise, Social Justice, Environment, Mining, Water Supply, Industry, Health, Education, PWD (msrdc).

Ajit Pawar's NCP might keep Finance & Planning, Food & Supplies, FDA, Agriculture, Women & Child Development, Sports & Youth Welfare, Aid & Rehabilitation.

Sources told India TV that the BJP will keep the Ministry of Home Affairs and Eknath Shinde may be given the Urban Development Department.

In the meantime, Ajit Pawar is asking for finance, but Devendra Fadnavis wants to keep finance along with home. This department will be discussed with Ajit Pawar.

Discussions are still ongoing on the allocation of departments of urban development, revenue, tribal, agriculture, rural development, medical education, women and child development. Some departments are interchangeable. The final decision will be taken in the Mahayuti meeting.

Apart from this, the BJP wants to keep the post of Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the post of Chairman of the Legislative Council.

Ajit Pawar may be given the post of Vice-President of the Legislative Assembly and wants to give the post of Deputy Speaker of Legislative Council to Shiv Sena.

(With inputs from Sachin Chaudhary)