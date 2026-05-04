Maharashtra Bypoll Results 2026 Live Updates: Sunetra Pawar leads as vote counting begins in Baramati, Rahuri

New Delhi:

Baramati and Rahuri Assembly bypolls in Maharashtra are underway, with counting of votes beginning on Monday, May 4, and early trends now coming in. In Baramati, counting is taking place at the Maharashtra State Warehousing Corporation facility, where all arrangements had been completed in advance. Security remains tight at counting centres, with CCTV surveillance and restricted access for officials and candidates’ representatives.

The Baramati bypoll is being closely watched due to the candidature of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who is contesting on behalf of the Nationalist Congress Party. She is currently leading in early trends as postal ballots are being counted. She faces 22 other candidates, mostly from smaller parties and independents. A total of 342 polling stations were set up for the election, with voter turnout recorded at around 58 per cent, translating to approximately 2.23 lakh voters.

Counting in Baramati began at 8 am, with 20 tables assigned for EVM counting, two for postal ballots and three for ETPBS, taking the total to 25 tables.

Meanwhile, counting in the Rahuri Assembly bypoll is also underway, with the process expected to be completed over 27 rounds. Initial trends are likely to emerge early, with a clearer picture expected as counting progresses through the day.

The Rahuri bypoll has seen a competitive contest. NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidate Govind Mokate is seen as a strong contender, while BJP’s Akshay Kardile has also expressed confidence. Other candidates include Santosh Cholke from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Raosaheb Khevre, a rebel candidate from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction).

The by-election in Rahuri was necessitated following the demise of Shivaji Kardile. The BJP fielded his son, Akshay Kardile, as its candidate. A key development in this contest was the withdrawal of Parajakt Tanpure, a traditional rival who had contested against Kardile in the previous three elections, a move that altered the dynamics of the race.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on Baramati and Rahuri bypoll results, counting trends and key developments.