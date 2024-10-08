Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress demands 50 per cent seats in Mumbai as MVA negotiations continue

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO MVA alliance leaders Nana Patole of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: As negotiations continue within the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar, and the Congress, ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Congress has demanded 50 per cent of the seats in Mumbai, said sources.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are likely to be held in mid-November to elect the 288 members.

Congress demands 18 seats

According to the sources, within the MVA, Congress has demanded 18 out of the 36 seats in Mumbai. So far, agreements have been reached on 22 seats, with the Shiv Sena contesting 12, Congress 8, Samajwadi Party one, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) one.

The sources further said that the talks are still underway for the remaining 14 seats, and interestingly, five of these seats in Mumbai are not being claimed by any of the major MVA partners—Shiv Sena, Congress, or NCP.

MVA reaches consensus on around 190 seats

Earlier on Monday, the MVA alliance reached a consensus on around 190 seats out of 288 for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, said sources. However, the talks are still stuck on around 100 seats as the alliance parties continue discussions to resolve differences and finalise their seat-sharing arrangements.

After the meeting, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress President Nana Patole said that there was a positive discussion in today's meeting and MVA will try to announce some seats regarding seat sharing after Dussehra.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the undivided Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 56 and 54 seats, respectively, while the Congress secured 44 seats.

