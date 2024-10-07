Maharashtra polls: MVA reaches consensus on around 190 seats, talks on rest underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) MVA alliance leaders Nana Patole of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar, and the Congress, has reached a consensus on around 190 seats out of 288 for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, said sources. However, the talks are still stuck on around 100 seats as the alliance parties continue discussions to resolve differences and finalise their seat-sharing arrangements.

MVA to again hold meeting on Tuesday

The meeting of MVA leaders was held at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai today (October 7) to finalise seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming elections, which are likely to be held in mid-November to elect the 288 members. This meeting went on for about two and a half hours.

MVA leaders are set to meet in Mumbai on Friday again to discuss the remaining seats. The nearly 100 seats where negotiations are stalled include constituencies from Vidarbha, the Mumbai-Konkan region, Marathwada, and parts of North Maharashtra.

Nana Patole on MVA meeting

After the meeting, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress President Nana Patole said that there was a positive discussion in today's meeting and MVA will try to announce some seats regarding seat sharing after Dussehra.

Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat and Vijay Wadettiwar from Congress, Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai from Shiv Sena (UTB), Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awad, Rajesh Tope and Anil Deshmukh from NCP Sharad Pawar Party were present in today's meeting.

Nana Patole said that Harshvardhan Patil has left BJP and joined Sharad Pawar's NCP today, adding that Congress initiated this shift. "Ashok Chauhan's close aide Bhaskarrao Khatgaonkar also joined our party. Mahayuti will face more shocks in the coming days," he said.

The Congress leader further criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's talk about Hindu unity. "Many Hindu brothers and sisters of different castes in the country are suffering from unemployment. These people do not care about them. They only do vote bank politics," he said.

Patole expressed confidence that a Congress government will be formed in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir and this change will also happen in Maharashtra. Congress alliance government will be formed strongly in Maharashtra too, he added.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Harshvardhan Patil switches side, joins Sharad Pawar's NCP

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray takes swipe at rebels: 'No traitor will get jobs in Shiv Sena (UBT) after Assembly polls'