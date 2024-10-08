Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
Clashes erupt between two group in Maharashtra's Akola, vehicles torched, security tightened

The clashes erupted after a minor accident involving an auto rickshaw and motorcycle. The heated argument took the form of violence between two groups. The police have tightened the security in the area.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Akola Published on: October 08, 2024 7:54 IST
two groups clash in akola
Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

In a surprising turn of events, clashes ensued between two groups which resulted in stone pelting and torching several vehicles in Maharashtra's Akola on Monday, police said. According to the Akola police, the clash was triggered after an accident that involved an autorickshaw and a motorcycle in the Akola city's Harihar Peth area.

Providing details about the incident, Akola SP Bachan Singh said, "An auto driver rammed into a bike driver in the Harihar Peth area of Akola. Both of them belong to different communities. Both auto and bike were set on fire and stone pelting was done." 

Soon after getting the information about the dispute, the police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control. "Soon the police team reached the spot and controlled the situation. We are continuously conducting patrolling in the area. Strict action will be taken against those who are involved in this," he added. 

The police said that security had been heightened in the area following the dispute. Meanwhile, additional security personnel were also deployed to maintain peace and prevent further violence, they said.

