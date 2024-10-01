Maharashtra govt will have BJP CM, Mahayuti rule 'certain' after Assembly Elections: Amit Shah in key meet

Follow us on Image Source : X/DEVENDRA FADNAVIS Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (October 1) emphasised that the Mahayuti alliance will form its government again in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections this year and clarified that the chief minister will be from the BJP, sources said. He claimed that no party has to strength to stop it from happening. His remarks came while attending a meeting with the BJP leaders in Mumbai ahead of the state Assembly polls, the schedule of which is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

The meeting was also attended by the state's Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, and other leaders.

What happened at the meeting?

Amit Shah claimed that the formation of a 'Mahayuti' (Grand Alliance) government in Maharashtra is certain. Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP are constituents of the Mahayuti alliance.

According to sources, Shah, during the meeting, also mentioned that after winning the elections in Maharashtra, the Common Civil Code will be implemented. He expressed confidence that Devendra Fadnavis is capable of solving Maharashtra's problems.

Shah made it clear in today's meeting with Mumbai BJP officials that the Chief Minister in the Mahayuti government will be from the BJP, sources said.

“He advised party workers to work with full enthusiasm during the elections. He highlighted that increasing the vote share by 10 per cent could result in at least 20 to 30 additional seats for the BJP. Amit Shah also assured that even if people from other parties join, BJP workers will be given proper positions and respect within the party,” sources said.

