Maharashtra Assembly Elections: AIMIM announces Waris Pathan as candidate for Bhiwandi West

In a significant development ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Asaduddin Owaisi's party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), has declared Waris Pathan as its candidate for the Bhiwandi West constituency. The announcement was made as Malakpet MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Ballala handed the B-Form to Pathan.

AIMIM shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "AIMIM has nominated Waris Pathan as its candidate for the Bhiwandi West (136) Assembly seat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Ahmed bin Abdullah Ballala, Malakpet MLA and Mumbai in-charge, has presented the B Form to Waris Pathan. We appeal to the voters of Bhiwandi West to cast their votes for the AIMIM candidate Waris Pathan on November 20 by pressing the button marked with a kite symbol."

Waris Pathan expressed his gratitude and optimism regarding the party's decision, stating, "I welcome the party's choice, and I am delighted that thoughtful candidates have been selected. I am hopeful that we will win the elections." He also mentioned that the names of other candidates would be announced on Monday, coinciding with the declaration of his candidacy.

Waris Pathan will compete against Mahesh Chougule from the BJP and Dayanand Motiram Choraghe from the Congress for the Bhiwandi West seat, which was established following the 2008 delimitation. The first election in this constituency occurred in 2009 when Abdul Rashid Tahir Momin of the Samajwadi Party emerged victorious. Mahesh Chougule subsequently won the elections in 2014 and 2019, solidifying his position in the area. In addition, AIMIM's state president, Imtiaz Jaleel, has filed his nomination, indicating the party's active participation in the upcoming elections.