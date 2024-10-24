Maharashtra Election: Sharad Pawar's NCP declares 45 candidates, fields Jayant Patil, Deshmukh | Full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar faction) today (October 24) announced the names of 45 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

The first list of 45 candidates of the Sharad Pawar faction was released on Thursday. Yugendra Pawar's name was announced from the Baramati seat. He will contest against his uncle and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra State President of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), Jayant Patil said, "As per instructions from Nation President Sharad Pawar, I am announcing the first list of NCP SP. Jayant Patil to contest from Islampur. Jitendra Awahad to contest from Mumbra. Anil Deshmukh to contest from Katol. Rohit Pawar to contest from Karjat Jamkhed and Rohini Khadse to contest from Muktainagar."

Here is FULL LIST of candidates:

Islampur - Jayant Patil Katol - Anil Deshmukh Rajesh Tope - Ghansawangi Balasaheb Patil - Karad North Jitendra Awad - Kalwa Mumbra Koregaon - Shashikant Shinde Jayaprakash Dandegaonkar - Vasmat Gulabrao Deokar - Jalgaon Rural Harshvardhan Patil - Indapur Prajakt Tanpure - Rahuri Ashok Pawar - Shirur Man Singh Naik - Shirala Sunil Bhusara - Vikramgad Rohit Pawar - Karjat Jamkhed Rohit Patil - Tasgaon Vinayak Patil - Ahampur Rajendra Shingane - King of Shindkhed Sudhakar Bhalerao - Udgir. Chandrakant Danve - Bhokardan Charan Waghmare - Tumsar Pradeep Naik - Kinwat Vijay Bhamble - Jintoor Sandeep Naik - Belapur Bapu Saheb Pathare - Vadgaon Sherry Dilip Khodpe - Jamner Rohini Khadse - Muktainagar Samrat Dongardive - Murtijapur Duneshwar Pethe - Nagpur Tiroda - Ravikant Bopche Bhagyashree Atram - Hari Rupkumar Bablu Chaudhary - Badnapur Rakhi Jadhav - Ghatkopar East Devdutt Nikam - Ambegaon Yugendra Pawar - Baramati Sandeep Varpe - Kopargaon Pratap Dhakane - Shevgaon Rani Lanka - Parner Narayan Patil - Karmala Mahesh Kothe - Solapur North Samarjit Singh Ghatge - Kagal Prashant Yadav - Chiplun Prashant Jagtap - Hadapsar Prithviraj Sathe - Cage Mehboob Shaikh - Ashti Man Singh Naik - Shirala

Baramati to see uncle Vs nephew fight as NCP-SP fields Yugendra

The NCP (SP) on Thursday announced the candidature of Yugendra Pawar against his uncle and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Baramati as the party came out with its first list of 45 candidates for the state assembly elections.

Yugendra is the son of Ajit Pawar's younger brother Shrinivas.

Others in the NCP (SP) list included its state chief Jayant Patil (Islampur), Jitendra Awhad (Mumbra-Kalwa), Anil Deshmukh (Katol), Harshvardhan Patil (Indapur) and late R R Patil's son Rohit Patil who is making a debut (Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal).

Notably, in the Lok Sabha elections NCP president Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar had polled 5,73,979 votes in Baramati parliamentary constituency in Pune district, losing to her sister-in-law and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule who got 7,32,312 votes.

Jayant Patil on Yugendra Pawar selection from Baramati seat

On Baramati candidate selection, Maharashtra State President of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), Jayant Patil said, "Baramati candidate selection is based on the demand from the local people of Baramati. I had an interaction with them. They have suggested he is the new face young and educated and can take everyone along. So we thought he would be the best person from our side. The way people are supporting him I think there will be different results this time."