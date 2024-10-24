Thursday, October 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra Election: Sharad Pawar's NCP declares 45 candidates, fields Jayant Patil, Deshmukh | Full list

Maharashtra Election: Sharad Pawar's NCP declares 45 candidates, fields Jayant Patil, Deshmukh | Full list

Maharashtra Election: The nomination process for the 288 seats in the assembly has started and the polling will happen on November 20 with the results to be declared on November 23.In the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress won 44 seats.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Updated on: October 24, 2024 19:14 IST
Maharashtra assembly Elections 2024, Sharad Pawar NCP declares 45 candidates, Sharad Pawar NCP facti
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar faction) today (October 24) announced the names of 45 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections. 

The first list of 45 candidates of the Sharad Pawar faction was released on Thursday. Yugendra Pawar's name was announced from the Baramati seat. He will contest against his uncle and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. 

Maharashtra State President of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), Jayant Patil said, "As per instructions from Nation President Sharad Pawar, I am announcing the first list of NCP SP. Jayant Patil to contest from Islampur. Jitendra Awahad to contest from Mumbra. Anil Deshmukh to contest from Katol. Rohit Pawar to contest from Karjat Jamkhed and Rohini Khadse to contest from Muktainagar."

Here is FULL LIST of candidates:

  1. Islampur - Jayant Patil
  2. Katol - Anil Deshmukh
  3. Rajesh Tope - Ghansawangi
  4. Balasaheb Patil - Karad North
  5. Jitendra Awad - Kalwa Mumbra
  6. Koregaon - Shashikant Shinde
  7. Jayaprakash Dandegaonkar - Vasmat
  8. Gulabrao Deokar - Jalgaon Rural
  9. Harshvardhan Patil - Indapur
  10. Prajakt Tanpure - Rahuri
  11. Ashok Pawar - Shirur
  12. Man Singh Naik - Shirala
  13. Sunil Bhusara - Vikramgad
  14. Rohit Pawar - Karjat Jamkhed
  15. Rohit Patil - Tasgaon
  16. Vinayak Patil - Ahampur
  17. Rajendra Shingane - King of Shindkhed
  18. Sudhakar Bhalerao - Udgir.
  19. Chandrakant Danve - Bhokardan
  20. Charan Waghmare - Tumsar
  21. Pradeep Naik - Kinwat
  22. Vijay Bhamble - Jintoor
  23. Sandeep Naik - Belapur
  24. Bapu Saheb Pathare - Vadgaon Sherry
  25. Dilip Khodpe - Jamner
  26. Rohini Khadse - Muktainagar
  27. Samrat Dongardive - Murtijapur
  28. Duneshwar Pethe - Nagpur
  29. Tiroda - Ravikant Bopche
  30. Bhagyashree Atram - Hari
  31. Rupkumar Bablu Chaudhary - Badnapur
  32. Rakhi Jadhav - Ghatkopar East
  33. Devdutt Nikam - Ambegaon
  34. Yugendra Pawar - Baramati
  35. Sandeep Varpe - Kopargaon
  36. Pratap Dhakane - Shevgaon
  37. Rani Lanka - Parner
  38. Narayan Patil - Karmala
  39. Mahesh Kothe - Solapur North
  40. Samarjit Singh Ghatge - Kagal
  41. Prashant Yadav - Chiplun
  42. Prashant Jagtap - Hadapsar
  43. Prithviraj Sathe - Cage
  44. Mehboob Shaikh - Ashti
  45. Man Singh Naik - Shirala

Baramati to see uncle Vs nephew fight as NCP-SP fields Yugendra 

The NCP (SP) on Thursday announced the candidature of Yugendra Pawar against his uncle and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Baramati as the party came out with its first list of 45 candidates for the state assembly elections.

Yugendra is the son of Ajit Pawar's younger brother Shrinivas.

Related Stories
Chunav Manch: Ashish Shelar says Mumbai results in Lok Sabha polls were not as per expectations

Chunav Manch: Ashish Shelar says Mumbai results in Lok Sabha polls were not as per expectations

Maharashtra election: Sameer Bhujbal quits as Mumbai NCP chief, files nomination as independent

Maharashtra election: Sameer Bhujbal quits as Mumbai NCP chief, files nomination as independent

India TV Chunav Manch: Rais Shaikh says SP along with MVA will form govt in Maharashtra

India TV Chunav Manch: Rais Shaikh says SP along with MVA will form govt in Maharashtra

Chunav Manch: How prepared is MVA for elections? Congress leader Naseem Khan elaborates

Chunav Manch: How prepared is MVA for elections? Congress leader Naseem Khan elaborates

Others in the NCP (SP) list included its state chief Jayant Patil (Islampur), Jitendra Awhad (Mumbra-Kalwa), Anil Deshmukh (Katol), Harshvardhan Patil (Indapur) and late R R Patil's son Rohit Patil who is making a debut (Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal).

Notably, in the Lok Sabha elections NCP president Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar had polled 5,73,979 votes in Baramati parliamentary constituency in Pune district, losing to her sister-in-law and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule who got 7,32,312 votes.

Jayant Patil on Yugendra Pawar selection from Baramati seat

On Baramati candidate selection, Maharashtra State President of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), Jayant Patil said, "Baramati candidate selection is based on the demand from the local people of Baramati. I had an interaction with them. They have suggested he is the new face young and educated and can take everyone along. So we thought he would be the best person from our side. The way people are supporting him I think there will be different results this time."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement