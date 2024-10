Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar's NCP declares 22 candidates, fields Satish Chavan from Gangapur | Full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar faction) today (October 26) announced the names of 22 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The second list of 22 candidates of the Sharad Pawar faction was released on Saturday. Satish Chavan's name was announced from the Gangapur seat. On October 18, Satish was suspended for six years by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction for anti-party activities.

Check the full list here:

Erandol - Satish Anna Patil Gangapur- Satish Chavan Shahapur- Pandurang Barora Paranda- Rahul Mote Beed - Sandeep Kshirsagar Arvi- Mayura Kale Baghlan - Deepika Chavan Yewla- Manikrao Shinde Sinner - Uday Sangle Dindori- Sunita Charoskar Nashik - Early Ganesha Geeta Ulhasnagar -Omi Kalani Junnar - Satysheel Sherkar Pimpri - Sulakshana Sheelwant Khadakwasla - Sachin Dodke Parvati- Ashwinitai Kadam Akole- Amit Bhangre Ahilya Nagar City - Abhishek Kalamkar Malshiras- Uttamrao Jankar Phaltan- Deepak Chavan Chandgarh- Nandinitai Bhabulkar Kupekar Ichalkaranji - Madan Karande

In the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress won 44 seats.