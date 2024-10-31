Maharashtra elections: 'Raj Thackeray is praising BJP as he's worried about his son', says Sanjay Raut | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut today (October 31) said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray is praising the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he is worried about his son Amit Thackeray.

Amit Thackeray is making his electoral debut as MNS candidate from Mahim in Mumbai in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. On Wednesday (October 30), Raj Thackeray said the MNS and BJP would come together after the polls, and the next chief minister will be from the BJP.

"One can understand the frame of mind of a person whose son is contesting an election. Someone who once said the BJP should be driven out of Maharashtra and Amit Shah and Narendra Modi should not be allowed to enter the state is now singing praises of the BJP," Raut told media.

"Raj Thackeray knows that Maharashtra will have the chief minister from the (Opposition's) Maha Vikas Aghadi," Raut added. Notably, Raj had campaigned against the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Later, he changed his stand.

While the BJP has declared support to Amit Thackeray, the contest is triangular, involving the BJP ally Shiv Sena's Sadanand Sarvankar and opposition Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant.

Sarvankar has said he will stay in the fray. The last day for withdrawal is November 4.

Speaking about Thackeray, Raut said, "His son is contesting the elections, so you can understand his mental state. This leader did not even allow PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to come to Maharashtra, but now he has started praising them, so he has fear in his mind. It may be about his son's future... But in Maharashtra, there will be a CM of MVA, and Raj Thackeray knows this very well."

Maharashtra will continue to support MVA: Raut

Raut further emphasised that Thackeray's past criticisms of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah sharply contrast with his current praise for them. "However, Maharashtra will continue to support Maha Vikas Aghadi, and Raj Thackeray is fully aware of this," the UBT leader added.

Raut also accused BJP leaders of stealing the identity and values of their party. "Everyone knows how theft has occurred repeatedly, and we have been saying this over and over again. Those who have stolen our stance, our party, and our symbol--Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, and Devendra Fadnavis--are part of a huge conspiracy. Now, Raj Thackeray is aligning himself with them," he warned.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Raj Thackeray's son and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate from Mahim, Amit Thackeray, stated that contesting the election from the constituency is a 'great' responsibility and that he will fulfil it passionately. While speaking to media on Monday, Raj Thackeray's son said, "It is a great responsibility, and I will fulfil it passionately. The agenda is to reach out to the people and work for them."

When asked about his campaign strategy, he added that he prefers door-to-door outreach, saying, "I like one-to-one connections with people." The Maharashtra Assembly election is set to take place on November 20, with vote counting for all 288 constituencies scheduled for November 23.