  Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS releases list of 15 candidates, fields Someshwar Kadam from Beed

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS releases list of 15 candidates, fields Someshwar Kadam from Beed

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Updated on: October 26, 2024 21:20 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) today (October 26) released a list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. The party fielded Someshwar Kadam from the Beed constituency. 

MNS announced names of its 15 candidates in the fifth list on Saturday.  

Raj Thackeray's son Amit to make electoral debut from Mahim

Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, will make his electoral debut from Mahim assembly seat in central Mumbai, as per the list of candidates announced by the party for the Maharashtra elections.

Amit will be the third person from the extended Thackeray family to contest an election. His father and MNS chief Raj Thackeray has never contested any poll.

Amit's second cousin Aaditya Thackeray- Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's son- made his debut by winning from neighbouring Worli seat in the 2019 assembly polls. Uddhav Thackeray himself was elected to the legislative council in 2020 after he became Maharashtra chief minister.

Mahim is a mix of predominantly upper-class Maharashtrian and a sizable cosmopolitan and minority vote. The headquarters of the Shiv Sena- now with the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction- is located in the area.

The constituency has always been with the undivided Shiv Sena or the MNS since 1990. In 2009, MNS's Nitin Sardesai had won from Mahim.

The MNS released its first list of 45 candidates for the November 20 polls. Sixteen of these seats are in Mumbai. It fielded Sandeep Deshpande from Worli in south-central Mumbai where he is likely to take on Aaditya Thackeray.

Pramod Patil, the only MNS MLA in the outgoing assembly, was renominated from Kalyan rural seat in neighbouring Thane district. The party fielded Avinash Jadhav from Thane city.

