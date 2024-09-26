Maharashtra: Election Commission team arrives in Mumbai to review poll preparedness

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar

To assess the preparations for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, a team comprising top officials from the Election Commission of India arrived in Mumbai on Thursday (September 26) for an official visit. According to the information released, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, arrived on an official visit to the state, as its assembly tenure ends in the last week of November.

About the EC Team's Visit

The power-packed visit by the top officials from the Election Commission of India includes a range of programs. To evaluate the state's preparations for the Assembly polls, the team, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, during its two-day visit, will hold deliberations with representatives from various authorities.

"On Friday and Saturday, the ECI team will meet representatives from political parties, enforcement agencies, nodal officers of Central paramilitary forces, special police nodal officers, the chief election officer, the state chief secretary, the DGP, administrative secretaries, and senior police personnel," an official release said.

"The ECI team will also hold meetings with district collectors and superintendents of police," it added.

Additionally, the ECI will address a press conference on Saturday evening before leaving for the national capital.





About Maharashtra Assembly Elections

In the latest development related to the upcoming polling in the state, the ruling Mahayuti alliance (comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP) has reportedly reached a consensus on the seat-sharing arrangement for the election.

The BJP is likely to contest more than 150 seats, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is expected to contest around 90 seats. The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party faction is projected to contest approximately 40 seats.

It is pertinent to note that the alliance performed poorly in the recently held 2024 Lok Sabha polls.