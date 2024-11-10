Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for Maharashtra polls, underprivileged, farmers and women in focus

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP releases its manifesto for November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls

Maharashtra elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 in Mumbai. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other leaders of the party were present at the occasion.

Amit Shah's speech at manifesto launch

After releasing the BJP manifesto in Mumbai, Shah said that BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls reflects the aspirations of the people of the state.

Attacking the opposition, the Home Minister said that Maha Vikas Aghadi’s promises insult ideology and promote appeasement. "We are contesting against Maha Vikas Aghadi...Maha Vikas Aghadi's schemes are formed in the greed of power, it is appeasement and an insult to ideologies," said Shah.

Shah criticised Congress for failing to fulfil pre-election promises in states where it currently governs. He also claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), lacks credibility, reiterating the BJP's commitment to reliable governance in Maharashtra.

He further said that the BJP will not allow religion-based reservations in the country.

Questioning Uddhav Thackeray, Shah challenged, "Can Uddhav Thackeray request Rahul Gandhi to speak two good words about Veer Savarkar? Or get any Congress leader to say something appreciative about Balasaheb Thackeray?"

BJP’s Sankalp Patra (election manifesto) for the upcoming state assembly elections:

Addressing the launch, Fadnavis said that the BJP manifesto for assembly elections is a roadmap for making the 'Viksit Maharashtra for Viksit Bharat'. "Our Home Minister Amit Shah is present here. I welcome you all as we release BJP's manifesto (Sankalp Patra). It is a matter of happiness for us, we work with the motivation of PM Modi. His plans will be implementing on the ground with this manifesto. Our Home Minister Amit Shah, who gives strength to us, and also stands with us, is releasing the manifesto for the elections," he said.

Skill census will be conducted in Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Shivaji Aakanksha Kendra will be built

Swami Vivekananda Fitness Card will be launched

Shiv Kaalin Gadh and forts will be promoted

Focus on the underprivileged, farmers, and women

Maharashtra elections

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

