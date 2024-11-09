PM Modi addresses poll rally in Nanded, claims 'wave of Mahayuti in Maharashtra'

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/X (SCREENGRAB) PM Modi in Nanded rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that there is a wave of Mahayuti in Maharashtra. He also said that people know that BJP and its allies are working with the aim of 'Viksit Bharat' and hence people vote for them. PM Modi made these claims while addressing a poll rally in the second-largest Marathwada district Nanded.

PM Modi further said that he was on double duty that day as he was asking for help for himself and for the bright future of Maharashtra. He said, "Today, I am doing double duty. Firstly, I am asking for help for Modi and secondly for the bright future of Maharashtra. In the Haryana elections, BJP got the highest votes in history. Now the people of Maharashtra are also going to repeat this history."

Furthermore, he said that In the last two days, wherever he went in Maharashtra, everyone had made up their mind that whatever was lacking in the Lok Sabha, has to be fulfilled vigorously in the Vidhan Sabha this time. He added, "People say that Mahayuti's government is needed for a developed Maharashtra. Maharashtra has suffered the wrath of the Congress and its sins for a long time."

Congress makes state ATM of party: PM Modi in Akola

Earlier today, PM addressed a poll rally in Akolam where he targeted Congress over corruption. He said, "Wherever the Congress forms a government, that state becomes the ATM of the party's shahi parivar. As much as Rs 700 crore has been extorted from the liquor business in (Congress-ruled) Karnataka for the Maharashtra polls. Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have also become this shahi Parivar's ATMs," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)