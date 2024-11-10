Raj Thackeray accuses Sharad Pawar of promoting caste politics in Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on November 9 (Saturday) accused NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar of promoting caste politics in Maharashtra for political gains since 1999. Addressing a poll rally in Pune, Thackeray said Marathas are now pitted against OBCs in the latest edition of casteist politics.

"Sharad Pawar introduced caste politics in Maharashtra. Hatred has been spread in society for political gain. Earlier, caste tensions were spread between Brahmins and Marathas. Now casteism is being promoted between Marathas and OBCs," he alleged.

"Consider Chandrakant Patil or Kishor Shinde (for voting) but while considering them don't look at their castes, consider their work. Sharad Pawar is behind the caste politics in Maharashtra. Casteism is on the rise in Maharashtra since the formation of NCP (in 1999)," Thackeray said.

He alleged the NCP (SP) has created disunity and discord in society. Thackeray further said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established swarajya by taking various castes along but the state is now in the grip of casteism.

When will Maharashtra vote?

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.