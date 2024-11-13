Maharashtra: Amit Shah launches fierce attack on MVA, says they are members of Aurangzeb fan club

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @BJP4INDIA Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (November 13) made some fierce allegations against the opposition-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra ahead of the assembly elections. Speaking at a public meeting in Parbhani's Jintur, the Union Home Minister targeted MVA leaders, accusing them of obstructing development.

The Union Home Minister began by criticizing senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, asserting that Congress would fail to make a mark in the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra. He stated that the Congress party's ‘Rahul Baba’ plane is bound to fail again for the 21st time in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

"Sonia ji tried to land the plane named Rahul Baba 20 times, and 20 times the plane crashed. Now again, an attempt is being made to land it for the 21st time in Maharashtra. Sonia ji, this plane is sure to crash for the 21st time," the Union Home Minister remarked.

Significantly, Shah also raised the issue of the resolution passed by the NC and Congress on bringing back Article 370 in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly during his address today. Shah stated, "Just now, Rahul Baba's party Congress and his colleagues passed a resolution in Kashmir stating they will bring back Article 370 in Kashmir."

"Rahul Baba, listen carefully, not only you but even your fourth generation cannot bring back Article 370," he added.

Further, the Union Home Minister, calling out the MVA leaders during his speech, mentioned that they are members of the Aurangzeb fan club.

"When it came to renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar, these people opposed it. Uddhav Babu, you are sitting in the lap of those who oppose Sambhaji Nagar, oppose Ram Mandir, and instigate riots," he said.

Moreover, during the address, Shah also expressed confidence in Mahayuti's win in the state. "I have visited all places like Vidarbha, North Maharashtra, West Maharashtra, Konkan, Mumbai, and Marathwada. Do you want to know the result of the Maharashtra Assembly? Listen to me, on the 23rd, the Aghadi is going to be wiped out from Maharashtra. On the 23rd, a grand alliance government is going to be formed here under the leadership of Modi," he remarked.