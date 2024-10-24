Maharashtra Assembly elections: Amit Shah meets Mahayuti leaders in Delhi, gives THESE instructions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has turned his attention to preventing rebels from emerging within the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, sources said. Shah has advised alliance leaders Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde to ensure that no rebels contest the elections from any of the Mahayuti factions.

In a bid to strengthen the coalition's electoral prospects, Shah also stressed the importance of all three parties fighting the elections together without internal dissent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are seeking to retain power in the November 20 state Assembly polls.

PM Modi to hold rallies in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a series of campaign rallies across Maharashtra. "From November 5 to November 14, PM Modi will hold rallies in various regions, not only to support BJP candidates but also to promote the entire Mahayuti alliance, " as per sources. These rallies will focus on strengthening the campaign efforts for all allied candidates.

Maharashtra Assembly elections

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing a challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Congress-NCPSP-Shiv SenaUBT, which hopes to repeat its performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The opposition MVA alliance won 31 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections.

