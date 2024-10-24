Supreme Court says Ajit Pawar can continue to use clock symbol in big setback to Sharad Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Ajit Pawar with Sharad Pawar.

The Supreme Court today (October 24) sought responses from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others on a plea filed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by veteran leader Sharad Pawar over the use of clock symbol.

The next hearing in this matter will be on November 6 (Wednesday). A three-judge bench headed by Justice Surya Kant issued notice to the deputy chief minister and others while seeking their replies on the plea.

The top court directed Ajit Pawar to file a fresh undertaking over its March 19 and April 24 directions to issue a public notice saying NCP's clock symbol is sub-judice, was being meticulously complied with even during the process of the state assembly elections.

On March 19, 2024, the Supreme Court said in its order that the Ajit Pawar faction had asked to write a disclaimer along with its election symbol that the dispute related to this election symbol is pending in the court and this party has no connection with Sharad Pawar.

The court has asked the Ajit Pawar faction to file an affidavit. For now, the clock symbol will remain with the Ajit Pawar faction and they will use clock symbol with a disclaimer. The Supreme Court did not agree to Sharad Pawar faction's demand to withdraw the clock symbol from the Ajit Pawar faction.