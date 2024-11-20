Maharashtra Assembly Election voters list: Check how to search your voter ID using EPIC number, name

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Assembly Election voters list

The stage is all set for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections on November 20 when all 288 of the state's constituencies will cast ballots in a single phase. To maximise voter turnout, the state government has announced a holiday across the state. In this assembly elections, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which is an alliance of the Congress, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, is fighting the polls against the ruling Mahayuti, which includes the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction, in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

To cast your votes in Maharashtra, voters must provide voter IDs or other legitimate ID proof to the polling booth. The polling will start at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. The voters can find the polling booth and all the information online even before reaching for voting.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: How to find voters list with phone number

First you need to log in the official website at electoralsearch.eci.gov.in and pick your language and state.

On the home page, fill in your registered mobile number and captcha code.

Then press on the ‘Send OTP’ option and get the one-time password.

Then, you enter the OTP and press on ‘Search’.

Finally, your name and other details will be showcased on the voters' list.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: How to find voters list via EPIC number