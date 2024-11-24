Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: Mahayuti calls winning MLAs to attend meeting in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra Election Results: Mahayuti calls winning MLAs to attend meeting in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: After the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance registered victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls 2024, Mahayuti has asked all the winning MLAs to reach Mumbai.

Today, all three parties of Mahayuti are likely to have their legislative party meetings. After the MLAs reach Mumbai, there will be a separate legislative party meeting of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde).

After electing the leader of the legislative party, the three major leaders of Mahayuti will meet with the BJP high command and a decision will be taken on the Chief Minister post.

In the online meeting of Shiv Sena which was held on November 23, Eknath Shinde has been given full authority to take the decision.

Leaders of three parties will decide next CM of Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday stated that the decision regarding the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be made collectively by the leaders of three parties, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)."I went to Varsha Bungalow (Chief Minister's residence) in the afternoon and felicitated CM Eknath Shinde. The leaders of the three parties (BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP) will decide who will become the Chief Minister..." said Fadnavis.

On Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for alleging that "seats were stolen" after the Maha Vikas Aghadi was routed in the assembly polls. Deputy CM Fadnavis responded, "Sometimes one needs to introspect."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and congratulated him on the alliance retaining power in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, as the Mahayuti alliance is on course to a landslide victory in the assembly elections.

Prime Minister Modi said the "historic victory" in assembly elections is a win for development and good governance, and assured the people that their alliance will keep working for Maharashtra's progress.

"Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the people that our Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra's progress. Jai Maharashtra!" PM Modi posted on X.

Mahayuti has won 230 out of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has won 46 seats.