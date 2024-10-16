Maharashtra: Mahadev Jankar's Rashtriya Samaj Paksha exits Mahayuti in big jolt to Shinde-led alliance

Follow us on Image Source : MAHADEV JANKAR (X) Rashtriya Samaj Paksha chief Mahadev Jankar.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Election, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) chief Mahadev Jankar has left the Eknath Shinde-led alliance in the state.

Although no clear reason has emerged so far for his decision it is being concluded that seat allocation is one of the major part behind the decision-making of Mahadev Jankar.

Mahadev Jankar was angry for not getting seats

According to sources, Jankar was angry for not getting the seats he wanted in the seat-sharing formula. He was also not present at the Mahayuti press conference in the morning today (October 16). Mahayuti had fielded him from Parbhani in the Lok Sabha Elections, but he could not win. He is considered to be close to Sharad Pawar.

Who is Mahadev Jankar?

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Mahadev Jankar joined Mahayuti in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis on March 24 this year.

Jankar, who contested the Baramati Lok Sabha seat against Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule in 2014, wields influence among the Dhangar community in western Maharashtra.

When will Maharashtra vote?

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20. Votes will be counted on November 23. Eknath Shinde became Chief Minister of Maharashtra in June 2022 following a split in Shiv Sena and has steered the coalition government through many challenges.