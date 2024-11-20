Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Don't have a voter ID card? You can still vote if you have these documents

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative picture

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Maharashtra will go for high-stakes Assembly Elections on Wednesday (November 20), with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mayayuti facing an uphill contest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to overcome anti-incumbency challenges. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) and other regional parties which are not party of either side - MVA or Mahayuti are also looking to make inroads in the state. Stakes could not be higher for a number of regional heavyweights in Maharashtra as the state goes to the polls in what promises to be a make-or-break election for satraps like Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray and deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The two Pawars, Shinde and Thackeray are engaged in an intense and riveting battle to seek popular legitimacy for their parties, and which way the voters turn could spell the end of the road for two of them when the results of the election to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly are declared on November 23.

The number of candidates has increased by 28 per cent this time compared to the 2019 state assembly elections. This year, 4,136 candidates are contesting, up from 3,239 in 2019. Among these candidates, 2,086 are independents. Rebels are in the fray in over 150 constituencies, with candidates from the Mahayuti and MVA contesting against their party's official nominees. As on October 30, the updated number of registered voters stands at 9,70,25,119, officials said. Among these, there are 5,00,22,739 male voters, 4,69,96,279 female voters, and 6,101 transgender voters. Additionally, the total number of PwD (Persons with Disabilities) voters is 6,41,425, while the number of service voters from the armed forces is 1,16,170. There will be 1,00,186 polling booths in Maharashtra this time, compared to 96,654 booths in the 2019 assembly elections. This increase is due to the rise in the number of voters.

Don't have a voter ID card? Don't worry, here's what you should do

As 9,70,25,119 people are going to vote today, it is important to understand that a Voter ID, also known as the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) is a vital part of the electoral process. But, in case, the voters don't have voter ID card, they can still vote for their desired candidate. The norms set by the Election Commission of India (ECI) provide ovters other options.

Here's a step-by-step process for voter registration:

The eligibility criteria: To add an individual's name in the voter list, one must check the eligibility criteria for voter registration. The person should be a citizen of India and 18 years of age or older.

The documents needed for registration: Any individual can submit documents like their passport-size photograph, birth certificate and address proof (Aadhaar card, bank passbook) to register themselves in the voter list.

Voters need to fill out the online Form 6, while overseas voters will need to fill out Form 6A at the ECI website (voters.eci.gov.in) to include their names in the electoral roll. Note: One must provide accurate personal details such as name, date of birth, and address, and upload supporting documents confirming the same.

Any voter should check their enrollment status by visiting the Electoral Search website to see if they are registered to vote. If your name appears on the list, you are eligible to vote.

The voters can also register offline by availing Form 6 in the offices of Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, and Booth Level Officers. Individuals need to submit relevant documents in person before the concerned Electoral Registration Officer by post or hand them over to the Booth Level Officer.

How to cast vote without a voter ID card

If you are seeking options on how to cast their votes without a voter ID card, you have to first submit your relevant documents and fill out the required forms to ensure that your name is on the electoral roll. After that, you can use the following alternate documents to cast your vote in the Maharashtra Assembly Election.