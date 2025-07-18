Maharashtra Assembly curbs entry after scuffle between BJP and NCP-SP supporters, ethics panel to be formed BJP MLA Padalkar and NCP (SP) MLA Awhad expressed regret in the Assembly for the act of their supporters. This comes a day after supporters of Awhad and Padalkar had an altercation inside the Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday.

Mumbai:

A day after a scuffle broke out between supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad within the premises of the Maharashtra legislature complex, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Friday announced stricter access controls during the session. Narvekar stated that only legislators, their authorised aides and government officials will be permitted entry while the House is in session. The Speaker also informed that a decision regarding the formation of a legislature ethics committee will be taken within a week to further ensure discipline and proper conduct among members.

MLAs express regret in House

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Padalkar and NCP (SP) MLA Awhad expressed regret in the Assembly for the act of their supporters. Supporters of Awhad and Padalkar had an altercation inside the Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday, a day after the two legislators themselves had a heated exchange. The police have arrested Nitin Deshmukh, a supporter of Awhad, and Padalkar's supporter, Rishikesh Takle, and recorded their statement, the official said.

Supporters booked under BNS

He said the duo was taken to the Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai, where a case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They will be produced before the court later in the day, he said, adding that both the accused have a criminal record. In the wee hours of Friday, Awhad launched an aggressive sit-in protest near the rear gate of the Vidhan Bhavan premises after police began taking away Deshmukh.

Verbal spat at Assembly gate

Earlier on Thursday, a fierce verbal showdown had erupted between Gopichand Padalkar and Jitendra Awhad right at the gate of the Maharashtra Assembly. The clash happened when Padalkar exited his car and allegedly slammed the door shut. Awhad accused him of doing it deliberately and claimed that the force could have caused him harm. This led to a heated argument, with both leaders exchanging profanities in full public view, further fueling political tensions.

(With inputs from PTI)

