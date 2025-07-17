Maharashtra: Supporters of BJP's Padalkar, NCP's Awhad clash in Assembly premises; video goes viral What began as a minor dispute on Wednesday took a serious turn on Friday when the supporters of both leaders came face-to-face within the Vidhan Bhavan complex. The tension from the previous day was visibly carried over, leading to a physical scuffle between the two groups.

Mumbai:

Supporters of Bharaiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Jitendra Awhad clashed inside the Maharashtra Assembly premises, with a video of the incident now going viral on social media. The heated confrontation follows an altercation between the two leaders a day earlier over the opening of a car door, which reportedly escalated to verbal abuse.

What began as a minor dispute on Wednesday took a serious turn on Friday when the supporters of both leaders came face-to-face within the Vidhan Bhavan complex. The tension from the previous day was visibly carried over, leading to a physical scuffle between the two groups. The viral video shows workers from both camps shouting and shoving.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Verbal spat at Assembly gate

Earlier on Thursday, a fierce verbal showdown erupted between Gopichand Padalkar and Jitendra Awhad right at the gate of the Maharashtra Assembly. The clash happened when Padalkar exited his car and allegedly slammed the door shut. Awhad accused him of doing it deliberately and claimed that the force could have caused him harm. This led to a heated argument, with both leaders exchanging profanities in full public view, further fueling political tensions.

Padalkar's repeated attacks on Pawars

BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar has repeatedly attacked NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule -- often without taking names. A few days ago, he delivered a scathing and caste-based criticism of the Pawar family, which drew strong retaliation from NCP (SP).

